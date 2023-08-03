Amber Alert suspect charged in Crow Wing County

article

A 41-year-old man accused of abducting a 2-year-old child in Becker and having a standoff with law enforcement in Crow Wing County over the weekend is facing charges in court.

Scott Peter Henrikson, 41, was charged in Crow Wing County on Tuesday with depriving custody rights by taking a minor, violating a domestic abuse order for protection, and obstructing the legal process after allegedly taking a 2-year-old child that prompted an Amber Alert on July 29.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic assault on Rolling Ridge Road, where they met with a woman who had been allegedly assaulted by Henrikson, who left in a vehicle with the victim's 2-year-old son inside.

The Becker Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an Amber Alert late Saturday night looking for the abducted 2-year-old boy and Henrikson, who had a court order preventing him from having contact with the child, according to authorities.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office got a call from a homeowner in Baxter, who said there were lights on in a shed, and they saw movement inside. Henrikson had ties to this home, said police.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and instructed Henrikson and the 2-year-old child to exit the garage. Henrikson refused, and after 3.5 hours of negotiations, law enforcement entered the garage and arrested him. The child was found safe.

Henrikson was booked into Crow Wing County jail and made his first court appearance on Tuesday.