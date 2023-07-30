Amber alert canceled: Child found safe, suspect arrested

An amber alert issued Saturday night has been canceled after a 2-year-old boy has been found safe and the suspect has been arrested, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Saturday morning.

The Becker Police Department and the BCA sent out the alert, as they were looking for a 2-year-old boy who had been abducted. They said they were also searching for a 41-year-old man with the same last name as the boy in connection to his disappearance around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.

In an email alert at about 5:44 a.m. Sunday, the BCA canceled the alert, stating the boy was found safe and the suspect has been arrested.

No other details were provided.