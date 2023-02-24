Amber Alert canceled; Lakeville boy found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued Friday for a missing 3-year-old Lakeville boy has been canceled. The boy has been found safe.

Police said the boy was taken from his apartment around 9:30 a.m., noting his dad reported him missing. Police said there was information to suggest the child may be with a family member and there is concern the boy may not be adequately cared for.

Authorities just before 3 p.m. said the boy had been found safe.

No other details have been released.

