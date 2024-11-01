Amber Alert canceled: Family found safe, suspect in custody

The Brief An Amber Alert has been canceled after a pregnant woman and her four children were found safe after being abducted. The suspect was taken into custody.



An Amber Alert issued to find a pregnant mom and her four children who were abducted at gunpoint near Brainerd early Friday has been canceled after they were found safe.

The 35-year-old suspect was taken into custody and the mom and her children were found inside the suspect's vehicle unharmed, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities said this is an active investigation.

The initial story related to the Amber Alert is below, with some details omitted.

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday after a pregnant mom and her four children were abducted at gunpoint near Brainerd early Friday by the mom's boyfriend, authorities say.

What we know

Authorities say a 35-year-old man abducted a 35-year-old woman and her four children ages 14, 11, 7 and 3 at gunpoint around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, from a home on the 15000 block of Loerch Road northeast of Brainerd.

He reportedly went to the home where the mom and the children were staying, fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the home and forced them to leave with him.

He is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan with the Minnesota license plate AEC-351,

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says he is also suspected of fatally shooting a man at a separate nearby home before burning down a home on that property.

Anyone who sees the van, the suspect or the victims is told to not approach and to call 911.