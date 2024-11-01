Amber Alert: Suspect fatally shot man, then abducted family, authorities say

The Brief A man was fatally shot in Crow Wing County by a man authorities say then abducted a woman and her four children. The abduction sparked an Amber Alert. The suspect was arrested Friday morning.



A man was found fatally shot before a suspect abducted a pregnant mother and her four children at gunpoint, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Fatal shooting, abduction and Amber Alert

Crow Wing County deputies responded to a shooting on Loerch Road in Maple Grove Township, east of Brainerd, around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, where they found 62-year-old Lyle Maske, of Brainerd, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 35-year-old Brainerd man, with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) noting the suspect also burned down a home on the property after shooting Maske.

The suspect then abducted his pregnant girlfriend and her four children at gunpoint, the BCA said. He fired a rifle round into the ceiling of the home and forced the family to leave with him.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said it has "reason to believe the shooting death and the apparent abduction are related incidents." The BCA did note the fatal shooting and abduction happened at "a separate nearby residence."

The abduction of the woman and her four children around 1:50 a.m. Friday prompted an Amber Alert, with authorities noting the suspect fled in a white van in an unknown direction.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the woman and her children were found unharmed around 7:15 a.m. Friday when the suspect's vehicle was found in neighboring Morrison County.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

What we don't know

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting, nor said what prompted the abduction.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.