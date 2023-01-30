Amazon closing Shakopee facility, impacting nearly 700 workers

Nearly 700 workers will be impacted when Amazon closes one of its facilities in Shakopee at the end of March, according to a letter Amazon sent to the state.

In a WARN letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development dated Jan. 30, the e-commerce giant says it will cease operations at its MSP5 facility at 5825 11th Ave. E in Shakopee on March 31.

As a result, approximately 680 employees will be impacted – however they aren't being laid off, they're being offered positions elsewhere at Amazon.

"Affected employees who accept internal transfer opportunities at Amazon prior to their separation date will not be separated as a result of this action," the letter states. "Employee separations resulting from this action are expected to be permanent."

MSP5 is an Amazon Sort Center in Shakopee, which is an older facility the company leases. The lease is expiring, prompting the decision to close it. Amazon has 10 sites in the Twin Cities, including three newer ones.

In a statement to FOX 9, Amazon said:

"We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers. As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence. In this case, all employees at our facility in Shakopee are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in and around the Twin Cities, or support if they choose not to stay with Amazon."