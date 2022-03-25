Allina Health changes COVID-19 visitor limit policy

Although masking and social distancing will still be required within Allina Health facilities, the health care provider announced Friday a loosening of its rules for inpatient visitors.

For most inpatients, there will no longer be a specific limit on the number of visitors as long as they pass a COVID-19 screening and practice safe social distancing when possible, according to the announcement. Although the announcement doesn’t specify a new restriction limit, but all visitors will still be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

In birth centers, two support people are allowed per patient during triage, labor and delivery.

Complete visitor guidelines for other service areas of our hospitals can be viewed HERE.

Allina Health owns or operates 12 hospitals and more than 90 clinics throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.