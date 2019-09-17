All clear given at University of St. Thomas after buildings evacuated, classes canceled for bomb threat

article

The University of St. Thomas canceled classes in several campus buildings until 1 p.m. Tuesday while they investigated a bomb threat.

The university said it received a generalized bomb threat with no specific location at 7:45 a.m. Staff evacuated and searched the Facilities Design Center, John Roach Center, Anderson Student Center and the O’Shaughnessy Science Center.

Around 9:30 a.m., the university gave the all clear.

Several of the buildings have reopened and classes will resumed at 1:30 p.m. Canceled classes will be made up at a later date, the university said.

