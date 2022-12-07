Alfredo Solis acquitted on murder charges in shooting outside Richfield school

A teen has been acquitted on murder charges in the shooting of another boy outside a school in Richfield in February 2022, which sparked a panic for the community.

Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, was cleared on charges of murder in Hennepin County Court on Wednesday but found guilty on an assault charge connected to the deadly shooting outside the South Education Center at Penn Avenue South and West 75th Street.

The jury determined the following verdicts for Solis's:

Not guilty of second-degree murder with intent, aiding and abetting

Not guilty of second-degree felony murder, aiding and abetting

Not guilty on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, aiding and abetting

Not guilty of first-degree great bodily harm, aiding and abetting

Guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon

On February 1, investigators arrested Solis and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez for the shooting of two students outside the Richfield school. Fifteen-year-old Jahmari Rice did not survive his injuries. Witnesses told police after the shooting, it appeared a fight was about to start between the victims and Solis and Alvarez before one of the suspects pulled a gun and opened fire.

Jahmari Rice's father, Cortez Rice, and aunt, Jasmine Hollins, spoke outside the courthouse after the verdict was delivered and said they were disappointed, angry, and overwhelmed by the jury's decision.

"There is no way that we should have lost that. There is no way that my son should not have justice today," said Cortez Rice.

"We got failed. We did not get the justice that we deserve for my son," he added.

Alvarez is scheduled to go to trial in February 2023.