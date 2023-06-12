Teen girls in Prior Lake missing for 2 weeks

article

An alert has been issued on Monday for two missing teen girls in Prior Lake that have been gone for more than two weeks.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 13-year-old Kari Steele and 15-year-old Keira Dupey both left a facility in Prior Lake on May 25. They haven't been seen since.

Investigators say the girls may have traveled to St. Paul or a surrounding suburb, but their current location is unknown.

Steele is described as 5'2'' tall and about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Dupey is 5'4'' and also about 100 pounds with black/brown hair with light highlights and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on either girl's whereabouts is asked to contact Prior Lake police at 952-440-3555 or email missingperson@priorlakemn.gov.