Alert issued for missing man from Lower Sioux Indian Community

Police have issued an alert as they search for a missing man out of the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 21-year-old Quincy Domingo Schaffer hasn't been seen since Tuesday. The circumstances of his disappearance are unknown.

Police say Schaffer was last seen wearing white jogger pants and a white and black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Sioux Police Department.