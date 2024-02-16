Alcohol spirits home distilling in Minnesota could become legal

Minnesotans are allowed to brew wine and beer at home, and following the legalization of recreational marijuana, can even grow a limited amount of plants for personal use.

But a new bill being considered in the Minnesota Senate would add distilled spirits to the list of things you can make at home without a license.



In the text of the legislation set to be discussed by lawmakers, naturally fermented fruit juices, beer or distilled spirits could be made at home, but not allowed to be offered for sale, and no person would be allowed to produce more than 100 gallons of distilled spirits per year.

Officially introduced in the Senate on Thursday, the proposal has since been referred to the Commerce and Consumer protection committee for further discussion along its path towards potential approval.