Alamo Drafthouse cancels movie showings due to projector glitch

A projector issue that affected theaters nationwide forced the Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury to cancel movie showtimes in Minnesota.

In a post around 2;30 p.m., the Woodbury theater said they would close early on Sunday, blaming "an undetermined software issue" that is causing a nationwide outage of projectors.

"If you have tickets to a movie today, please call the theater to request a refund or use our app to cancel, or reschedule your tickets. We are hopeful we will be up and running again by tomorrow morning, we'll see you again soon," the post reads.

In a separate message on X, Alamo Drafthouse said: "Sony is having issues with their projectors" while announcing locations in New York, Denver, and San Francisco would be closed.

The Alamo Drafthouse theater chain has 44 locations across the country. The Woodbury theater is the only Alamo Drafthouse in Minnesota.