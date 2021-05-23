Rev. Al Sharpton keynotes George Floyd anniversary rally and march in Minneapolis

article

George Floyd’s family and community activists rallied in front of Hennepin County Government Center Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of Floyd’s death last year.

The Floyd family, activists and keynote speaker Rev. Al Sharpton all agreed that there is still more work to be done.

"Sometimes it takes the death of some to lead the change," said Sharpton. "Well, I’m telling you all over this country, policing is going to change because all we could think about is the knee on the neck of George Floyd for 9 minutes, 26 seconds."

Sharpton addressed the crowd of about 200 just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

"When you went down on his neck, you broke the neck of police misconduct because we are going to stay in the streets," Sharpton said.

With the Governor, mayors and U.S. Senators in the front row, activists pushed for police reform legislation, calling them out on what they perceive as a lack of action.

"If Black Lives Matter, then prove it," said Nekima Levy-Armstrong. "We don’t want elected officials standing on stages at Black funerals when they know damn well legislation has passed by their desk and they know they haven’t done a damn thing to change the status quo."

After the rally, the calls for reform took the streets of downtown Minneapolis. Floyd’s sister, Bridget Floyd, led the way, vowing to see change through.

"I will stand and be the voice for him," she said. "I will stand and be the change for him, be the legacy for him."