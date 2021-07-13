Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota over Canadian wildfire smoke

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for the northern part of the state due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Manitoba in Canada.

The air quality alert is in effect through Friday. The affected area includes Ely, Hibbing, International Falls, Two Harbors, Grand Marais, Grand Portage, Bemidji, Roseau, Moorhead, East Grand Forks, Brainerd, Alexandria and the tribal areas of Grand Portage, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs and Red Lake.

The MPCA said heavy smoke is expected to remain over the area into Friday morning. During that time, fine particle levels are expected to be at a level in northern Minnesota considered unhealthy for all individuals and at a level across western and central Minnesota that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

People who are more likely to be affected by unhealthy air quality are those with asthma or other breathing conditions, those who have heart disease or high blood pressure, children and older adults and people who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors.

People are advised to take the following precautions:

Take it easy and listen to your body.

Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity level.

If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan.

Advertisement

MPCA officials also advise avoiding backyard fires and not using gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment on air alert days.