Air quality alert continues in western, central Minnesota due to ozone

An air quality alert has been extended through Tuesday for the majority of Minnesota due to expected high ozone levels.

Air quality alert in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for central and western Minnesota starting at noon Tuesday until 9 p.m.

Here's a list of the affected areas:

Twin Cities metro area

Brainerd

Alexandria

Albert Lea

Marshall

Worthington

St. Cloud

Ortonville

Mankato

Bemidji

East Grand Forks

Moorhead

International Falls

Roseau

Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake and Red Lake

The MPCA says ground-level ozone is expected to be high, with sunny weather, warm temperatures and low humidity playing factors in the expected high ozone levels.

Who will be most affected?

Dig deeper:

People who will be affected the most are those with asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and other breathing conditions, MPCA says.

Children and teens could also be affected. People doing heavy or extended physical activity outdoors will also be affected.

MPCA says some people have a sensitivity to ozone, even without risk factors.

People at risk can experience difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, sore throat, wheezing, coughing or usual fatigue when exposed to high levels of ozone.

Go to the MPCA's website to keep up-to-date on the air quality in your area.

Camp House fire

The Camp House wildfire started around 1 p.m. on Sunday in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.



The fire grew to around 750 acres in size Sunday night, with officials saying Monday it had impacted 1,250 acres and is 0% contained.

There are 56 personnel working on the fire, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System website.

Authorities say the fire has destroyed at least three homes and at least 50 homes and cabins have been evacuated. Some staff members at a nearby camp have also been evacuated.