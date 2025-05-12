Live updates: Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota destroys homes

The Brief The Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota continues to burn Monday, with officials saying it has impacted 750 acres and is 0% contained. The wildfire led to evacuations, including of a camp, and has destroyed at least three homes. A red flag warning is in effect on Monday for extreme fire dangers.



The Camp House fire in northern Minnesota remains active Monday, as firefighters work to contain the fire.

Here's the latest.

Camp House wildfire: The latest

What we know:

The wildfire, named the Camp House fire, started around 1 p.m. on Sunday in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota.

The fire grew to around 750 acres in size Sunday night, and is listed at 750 acres in size and 0% contained as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. There are 56 personnel working on the fire, according to Minnesota Incident Command System website.

Meanwhile, authorities say the fire has destroyed at least three homes and at least 50 homes and cabins have been evacuated. Some staff members at a nearby camp were also been evacuated.

The fire is burning in mixed forest vegetation with a large quantity of spruce budworm-infested forest stands, the Minnesota Incident Command Center said in a press release around 10:25 a.m. Monday.

Firefighting crews are using aircraft to fight the fire. On Monday, firefighters will build fire lines and work toward fire containment, while hoping to limit damage to private land and forest resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center says.

Authorities say they will have another update Monday afternoon.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started.

Evacuations due to wildfire

The Camp House fire burns in northern Minnesota on Sunday. (Al Ringer/Green Lake Lutheran Ministries via KQDS / Supplied)

Local perspective:

More than 50 structures have been evacuated, including houses and cabins, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Evacuation notices went out on Sunday, with the Minnesota Incident Command Center saying the northern line of the evacuation area is Little Creek Road, the eastern line is County Road 151, the southern line is Camp House Road and the western line is Highway 44.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Highway 44 between Indian Creek Road and Brimson Road (North of Hugo's Bar) will be closed to all through traffic until further notice.

"It is reported that there are many hot spots and flare-ups may continue, making the area unsafe," the sheriff's office said.

Evacuation orders are in effect through Monday, but the sheriff's office said displaced residents should plan on making arrangements for another night away.

The Ault Town Hall has been opened for residents impacted by the fire.

MN wildfire destroys at least 3 homes

Why you should care:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office around 11:40 a.m. Monday said an estimated three houses have burned down.

Camp House evacuated

Dig deeper:

The fire also forced evacuations at Green Lake Lutheran Ministries' Camp House as well. Travis Aufderheide, who is the executive director at the camp, told FOX 9 on Monday the fire passed about a half-mile from the camp around 2 p.m. on Sunday. No campers were on site, but some staff members have been evacuated.

The fire has had no "major" effect on the camp's grounds, but parts of the grounds may have been burned. They are monitoring for worsening conditions, the camp said.

The wildfire was named the Camp House fire, which is a nod to the historical property known as Camp House near Brimson and is owned by Green Lake Lutheran Ministries.

Red Flag warning in effect

Big picture view:

The National Weather Service has expanded a red flag warning to 80 counties in Minnesota due to an extreme fire risk on Monday. Seventy-seven counties were under a red flag warning on Sunday.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions, including strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, can contribute to the fire risk. If a fire does start, it could spread quickly and become difficult to control.

"Critical Red Flag fire weather conditions are forecast over the area of the fire again [Monday], with low relative humidity, gusty winds and warm temps," Leanne Langeberg, the public information office with the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, told FOX 9 on Monday.

Granite Falls wildfire

What else:

A brush fire was reported in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Sunday that burned about 146 acres of wildland, several fence posts, power poles, and multiple hunting stands, according to the Granite Falls Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.