'Aggressive driver' fires shots at vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis

Troopers say an "aggressive driver" fired a shot at another vehicle along I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The victim says the armed driver was all over the road, honking at and passing other vehicles. At one point, troopers say the erratic driver slowed down, pointed a gun at the other vehicle, and fired a shot.

The bullet hit the vehicle's fender but no one was hurt.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The gunman did not stop after firing shots.