After COVID-19 puts him in ICU, Minnesota man says skipping vaccine is his life's 'biggest regret'

A 42-year-old father of four in good shape and with no underlying health conditions says not getting the COVID-19 vaccine was the biggest regret of his life.

After four days in the ICU, he wants those who are hesitant, just like he was, to think twice.

"It is the biggest regret that I will carry with myself for the rest of my life," Nick Knack said.

If Nick Knack could go back in time. He would have done things differently.

"Knowing now what I know now and that’s for everybody, why wouldn’t I have gotten it," said Knack.

Two weeks ago, he came home from work with a headache. But what started as manageable COVID-19 symptoms quickly turned into a high fever and dangerously low oxygen levels.

"The first three nights, I sweat through basically every piece of clothing I had on plus the sheets," he recalled. "It's like a flu I thought that once you sweat through your clothes you’ve hit rock bottom and you’re on the path to getting better."

"But that was the farthest thing from what I would encounter," he said.

He was admitted to the ICU at St. Cloud Hospital where according to hospital administrators. He is among the more than 95 percent of current COVID-19 patients who aren’t vaccinated.

"Nick is a powerful story," said DR. Jack Lyons with Centra Care ICU. "He’s young, he’s healthy, he doesn’t have prior conditions and he still ended up in the ICU."

Dr. Jack Lyons says not all of his patients express as much regret as nick who chose not to get the vaccine because he’s young and healthy.

"This is not a hoax, this is not a flu, this is deadly but by and large preventable," added the doctor.

The 42-year-old says the hardest part is knowing that he gave the virus to his six-year-old daughter. His wife and their two oldest children, who are all vaccinated, never contracted it. A testament, he says, to how effective the vaccine truly is.

"To have the opportunity and to not say anything, it would just be wrong," said Knack.

Nick says that as soon as his doctors give him the go-ahead, he'll be getting the vaccine. The CDC recommends waiting 90 days from infection to get your first shot.