Adult posing as teen at White Bear Lake High School charged with forgery

The Brief A 22-year-old man is accused of posing as a teenager to enroll at White Bear Lake Area High School in September 2025. Kelvin Micaiah Luebke faces felony forgery charges in connection with the incident. School officials previously said Luebke was enrolled for 19 days and participated in football practices.



The man who reportedly posed as a teenager and enrolled at White Bear Lake Area High School in September 2025 is now facing felony charges.

Kelvin Micaiah Luebke, 22, was charged by summons on Wednesday with two counts of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery.

White Bear Lake High School student investigation

The backstory:

Police began investigating on Sept. 29, 2025, after receiving a report that an adult may have been attending White Bear Lake Area High School while claiming to be a 17-year-old student, according to the complaint.

Charges allege Luebke enrolled under the name "Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr." and submitted a foreign birth certificate listing a 2007 birth date. Authorities later identified him through jail booking records and confirmed through official documents, including a Minnesota driver’s license, U.S. passport and birth certificate, that his birth date was May 30, 2003.

Luebke agreed to speak with investigators and acknowledged having both a U.S. and Liberian birth certificate with different birth dates. He claimed relatives in Africa told him his exact age at the time of his adoption was uncertain, and that his biological father helped him obtain a Liberian birth certificate under the name Kelvin Ciatte Perry, Jr., listing a birth date of May 28, 2007, charges allege.

Dig deeper:

Luebke allegedly told investigators he used his Liberian birth certificate to enroll at White Bear Lake High School as an unaccompanied minor. Under the federal McKinney Vento Act, schools are required to enroll students who present as homeless, even if eligibility is in dispute.

Luebke claimed he previously attended Forest Lake High School before leaving after a fight, while charges state his father told authorities he had been expelled due to behavioral issues.

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His father added when Luebke was 18, he moved out and lived with another couple, who investigators say were unaware that he had enrolled at White Bear Lake high School.

As previously reported, White Bear Lake Area Schools superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said Luebke was enrolled for 19 days and participated in football practices, but did not play in any games.

What's next:

A court date has not yet been set for his first appearance.