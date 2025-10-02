Man used bogus birth certificate to enroll in high school as teenager, superintendent says

The Brief Kelvin Luebke, 22, used a fake birth certificate to enroll at White Bear Lake Area High School in September, the superintendent said. Luebke claimed to be an unaccompanied youth and lied on forms, the district said. The superintendent said the district is required by state law to enroll unaccompanied youths, even when they cannot provide documentation.



The man who claimed to be a teenager and enrolled at White Bear Lake Area High School in September used a fake birth certificate and lied on forms, the superintendent said Thursday.

Superintendent says district was required to enroll man posing as teenager

The response:

In a statement to parents, Wayne Kazmierczak, the White Bear Lake Area Schools superintendent, said: "As you likely have seen in recent media coverage and online discussions, our district has been addressing a situation involving an individual by the name of Kelvin M. Luebke, who enrolled in our high school using fraudulent documentation and a false identity as Kelvin C. Perry Jr.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, I want to provide some accurate information to clear up rumors and reassure families that the safety and well-being of all students remains our highest priority.

"During the enrollment process, the individual in question certified on district forms that he was a homeless unaccompanied youth. This designation requires school districts to follow the McKinney Vento Act, which mandates the immediate enrollment of eligible students even if they cannot provide standard documentation such as academic records, immunizations or proof of residency.

"He also presented a birth certificate from another country showing that he was 18 years old and eligible for high school enrollment. Throughout the enrollment process, there was no reason to believe the official birth certificate was fraudulent. The provided birth certificate included authentic watermarking and official stamps/seals. There was no indication that the document was anything less than authentic.

"The individual was enrolled in our district for a total of 19 school days, from Sept. 3-29, 2025. He registered for football on Sept. 8 and participated in three practices. He did not compete in any contests or travel with the team to any away games.

"I want to echo Principal Reetz's earlier message of gratitude to the staff, families and students who came forward with information that led to our investigation and swift action to revoke this individual's enrollment.

"We will continue to investigate and to work closely with the White Bear Lake Police Department as they conduct their investigation. In addition, we will review our enrollment procedures to determine whether additional safeguards can be implemented without violating the McKinney-Vento Act or guidance from the U.S. and Minnesota Departments of Education.

"Thank you for your continued support as we prioritize student safety and maintain a secure learning environment."