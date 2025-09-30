Adult allegedly enrolls in White Bear Lake High School using false identity

The Brief An individual allegedly used fraudulent documents to enroll at White Bear Lake Area High School. School officials say the person is now in custody, and White Bear Lake police are investigating the situation. Details about the individual's age or length of enrollment were not released.



School officials are investigating after an adult appeared to have fraudulently enrolled as a student at White Bear Lake Area High School.

Adult enrolls as a student

What we know:

Principal Russell Reetz informed families about the incident in an email, explaining that the district received reports of someone over the age of 21 enrolled in the school.

The preliminary investigation found that the individual appeared to use fraudulent documentation under a false identity to enroll. The person is now in custody, and is prohibited from entering any district property, according to the email sent on Tuesday.

"Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of all students is our top priority. I am grateful to the staff members, families and students who saw something and decided to report it," Principal Reetz said in the email. "These reports led to our investigation. We take all concerns seriously, and appropriate steps are taken any time there is a potential threat to student safety."

What we don't know:

Details regarding the individuals' age and the length of their enrollment were not disclosed.

School officials did not specify if the person’s arrest was due to fraudulent enrollment or an unrelated issue.

The incident remains under investigation.