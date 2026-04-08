Michelin Guide coming to Minneapolis as part of Great Lakes region expansion

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is joining the Michelin Guide. The Michelin Guide American Great Lakes Region will cover six cities, including Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Pittsburg. It's not yet clear when the first set of rankings will be released.



Minneapolis will be included in a new Michelin Guide covering the Great Lakes region, marking a major milestone for the city’s dining scene.

Minneapolis joins Michelin Guide

What we know:

The announcement came Wednesday during a Visit Milwaukee press conference, where tourism officials unveiled the Michelin Guide American Great Lakes. The multi-city guide will include Minneapolis alongside Milwaukee, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

Michelin inspectors have already begun visiting restaurants in Minneapolis and across the region, according to tourism officials. The inaugural list of selected restaurants is expected to be released in 2027.

"This is a defining moment for Minneapolis. We have the talent, cultural diversity and quality to stand with any culinary destination in the world," said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis, in a statement. "With the incredible and enduring reputation of the MICHELIN Guide, this is a moment that moves us from being a ‘best-kept secret’ to being part of the global culinary conversation. And through a collaborative approach made possible through our new Minneapolis Tourism Improvement District, it will inspire more of the world’s food lovers to visit our city."

What is the Michelin Guide?

Dig deeper:

The Michelin Guide, published by the French tire company Michelin since the early 1900s, is one of the world’s most respected dining and travel guides.

Its anonymous inspectors evaluate restaurants and hotels, awarding one to three stars for exceptional cuisine and Bib Gourmand distinctions for high-quality meals at more affordable prices. Hotels are rated separately based on the overall guest experience, with top properties receiving one to three "keys."

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the first set of Michelin ratings for the Great Lakes region will be released.