St. Cloud elementary school fire started in bathroom by student: Police
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire that evacuated the Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud on March 31 was started in the bathroom by a student of the school, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.
St. Cloud school fire arson
What we know:
Authorities responded to the school just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire. First responders and school staff evacuated all students and were relocated to a nearby church for reunification with their family. Fire crews contained the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.
In a post on social media, school officials said all students and staff were safe, but would be dismissed early due to air quality concerns following the fire.
Students transitioned to e-learning the following Wednesday and Thursday as the cleanup efforts continued, according to school officials. Classes have since resumed to normal.
Dig deeper:
Following an investigation of the incident, St. Cloud police determined the fire contained to the bathroom, and started by a juvenile who is a student of the school.
An investigation is reportedly still ongoing by the St. Cloud Police Department.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet provided any further information regarding potential charges.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Cloud police and a Westwood Elementary School.