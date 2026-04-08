St. Cloud elementary school fire started in bathroom by student: Police

The Brief On March 31, a fire started in the Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud caused students and staff to evacuate. School was dismissed for the day and transitioned to e-learning the following Wednesday and Thursday due to cleanup and air quality concerns. An arson investigation led authorities to learn that the fire was started in the bathroom by a juvenile student.



A fire that evacuated the Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud on March 31 was started in the bathroom by a student of the school, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

St. Cloud school fire arson

What we know:

Authorities responded to the school just before 9 a.m. on reports of a fire. First responders and school staff evacuated all students and were relocated to a nearby church for reunification with their family. Fire crews contained the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

In a post on social media, school officials said all students and staff were safe, but would be dismissed early due to air quality concerns following the fire.

Students transitioned to e-learning the following Wednesday and Thursday as the cleanup efforts continued, according to school officials. Classes have since resumed to normal.

Dig deeper:

Following an investigation of the incident, St. Cloud police determined the fire contained to the bathroom, and started by a juvenile who is a student of the school.

An investigation is reportedly still ongoing by the St. Cloud Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided any further information regarding potential charges.