ACLU demands swift action on ICE lawsuit

The Brief The ACLU is urging swift court action in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security & ICE. The motion seeks to limit the response of federal agents to protesters and immigration enforcement observers in Minnesota, citing constitutional rights violations. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.



The ACLU and its partners are making an urgent plea in their federal lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, seeking court intervention to restrict the response of federal agents currently deployed in Minnesota.

What we know:

In a letter sent to U.S. District Court Judge Kate Menendez late Thursday night, attorneys for the civil rights organization wrote that "there is an immediate need" to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal officers from "continuing to violate the First and Fourth Amendment rights" of the community.

The letter comes less than two days after ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good in her car on the streets of south Minneapolis.

The backstory:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously reported on the ACLU’S lawsuit that was initially filed several weeks ago. The ACLU and its plaintiffs argue DHS and ICE are trying to intimidate, harass and threaten people who were trying to observe and protest immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

The letter asks Judge Menendez to reconsider a prior decision of hers and instead, fast track the group’s request for an emergency restraining order, writing that things "appear to be getting worse" as more federal agents are deployed to the state.

"Thousands of peaceful observers and protesters turned out in the streets of the Twin Cities in the wake of Ms. Good’s murder. Peaceful observers and protesters turned out again today, they will turn out again tomorrow, and they will continue turning out every day until ‘Operation Metro Surge’ is over. These Minnesotans who are peacefully exercising their core constitutional rights to speak and gather continue to be met with unconstitutional and terrifying violence at the hands of federal agents on a daily basis, including unwarranted pepper spraying and unfounded arrests," reads a portion of the letter.

The other side:

Attorneys for DHS and the Trump administration have asked Judge Menendez to reject the motion, arguing its agents are coming under attack while enforcing federal law.

"Assaulting federal officers, damaging federal property, blocking officers from leaving a volatile scene where such assaults are occurring, or chasing a law enforcement vehicle is not protected speech. Defendants’ measured responses to such conduct are neither retaliation for protected speech, nor unreasonable seizures," wrote Department of Justice attorneys in a January 5 court filing.

What's next:

Hours after the deadly ICE shooting, Judge Menendez canceled a motion hearing that was scheduled this week between the two sides. That hearing has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 13 in U.S. District Court in downtown Minneapolis.