About 6 students displaced after fire in Dinkytown

About six college students have been displaced after a fire broke out at a residential college rooming house in Minneapolis, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Crews responded just before 8 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave SE. Flames were visible on the rear deck and had extended inside the building. Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Due to the damage, the home is uninhabitable. No one was injured. The students told the fire department they will be staying with friends.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.