Abortion in Minnesota: Judge blocks prosecutor's attempt to prolong abortion case

A Ramsey County judge has denied a prosecutor's bid to intervene in a case involving several abortion restrictions the judge struck down in July.

Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese sought to intervene after Attorney General Keith Ellison decided not to appeal Judge Thomas Gilligan's ruling. But Gilligan said Tuesday Franzese can't join the case now.

That means several abortion restrictions, including the state's 24-hour waiting period and two-parent notification laws, remain unenforceable.

