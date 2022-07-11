Minnesota's abortion restrictions violate state constitution, judge rules

article

A Ramsey County judge has ruled several of Minnesota's abortion restrictions — including parental notification and the 24-hour waiting period — violate the state constitution and ordered them not to be enforced.

District Court Judge Thomas Gilligan's decision loosens Minnesota's abortion regulations at a time when many states are getting more restrictive in the wake of last month's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the 1972 decision that federally protected abortion access for a half-century.

Gilligan tossed out several Minnesota laws, including the requirement that an abortion provider inform both parents of a minor child who seeks an abortion, provide patients regardless of age with certain information prior to performing an abortion, and delay an abortion for at least 24 hours after providing that information to the patient.

"Forcing abortion patients to go beyond informed consent, to require them to be really, really certain of their decision, insults their intelligence and decision-making capabilities," the judge wrote in his 140-page ruling.

The decision puts Minnesota further on an island in the upper Midwest. Abortion is already illegal in South Dakota and will soon become outlawed in North Dakota. Providers have stopped performing abortions in Wisconsin where there is legal uncertainty over whether state law makes them illegal.

Gender Justice and other groups that support abortion rights filed suit against the state in 2019. The case had been moving slowly, and Gilligan had previously delayed a trial until August. Then came Monday's summary judgment, which is a legal decision without a full trial.

An aide to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Ellison was reviewing the order. Under Minnesota law, appellants have 30 days to appeal a judge's ruling. Ellison supports abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz said the attorney general's office must appeal the ruling.

"They at least have to do their basic constitutional duty to defend Minnesota law," Schultz told reporters in the state Capitol.