'A World of Fish': Richfield tropical fish store owners ready for retirement

One of the most extensive specialty fish stores in the upper Midwest will soon close its doors for good.

For nearly half of a century, A World of Fish in Richfield has been known as the store that has it all -- a premier exotic and specialty fish seller out of the Twin Cities, with a national reputation. But now, they plan to close at the end of April.

"It’s bittersweet and that can bring tears to my eyes, because this is my baby," co-owner Ted Levin said. "We opened in 1974, so we’ve been here [for] 48 years."

Back then, Ted and his wife Jill started the shop in just a small part of its current building. But, after some time they would take over the entire property, with thousands of fish.

"There’s fish come from all over the world, they’re shipped from the far east, they’re shipped from South America, they’re shipped from Sri Lanka," Levin said.

A World of Fish co-owner Ted Levin (FOX 9)

Now, all this time later, the Levins are ready to change gears; calling it the right time to retire and sell the building to the city for redevelopment.

"That’s really heartbreaking because this is a really nice place," longtime customer Isaac Saloma told FOX 9.

There will be an online auction to sell their remaining fish in May.