Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
10
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:46 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:36 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

91-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 91-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis on Monday.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. for the crash at the intersection of Nicollet Mall and Grant Street East. That's where they found the victim with what officers say are "potentially life-threatening injuries." She was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Police say it appears the woman was hit by a vehicle making a right-hand turn onto Grant Street East from Nicollet. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene after the crash. Police say he is cooperating with officers.

The crash is under investigation, but police have not issued citations or made an arrest at this point.