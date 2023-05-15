91-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Minneapolis

article

A 91-year-old woman was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis on Monday.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. for the crash at the intersection of Nicollet Mall and Grant Street East. That's where they found the victim with what officers say are "potentially life-threatening injuries." She was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Police say it appears the woman was hit by a vehicle making a right-hand turn onto Grant Street East from Nicollet. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene after the crash. Police say he is cooperating with officers.

The crash is under investigation, but police have not issued citations or made an arrest at this point.