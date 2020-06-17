8 injured in 4 Minneapolis shootings within 3 hours

Minneapolis police are investigating after eight people were injured in four separate overnight shootings.

According to police, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a report of an argument that led to a shooting on the 2900 block of Columbus Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

At 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue N. When they arrived, officers found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victim's injuries. Another victim later showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police believe a group of people were outside when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the victims.

At 11:32 p.m., officers received a report that two men showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The men reportedly said they were on West Broadway Avenue when someone shot them. Police believe the incident happened on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

At 11:37 p.m., police received a report of two men who arrived at the hospital suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The only information they provided is that they were shot in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

At about 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of West 32nd Street. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man reportedly said he didn't know what happened, as we woke up and was injured. This was not a shooting.

All of the incidents are still under investigation.