64-year-old woman hit, killed while getting mail in Barron County, Wisconsin

A 64-year-old woman in western Wisconsin was hit and killed by a car while getting the mail Wednesday night.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said Jodean Lindemer was crossing Highway 25 in Dallas after retrieving the mail from her mailbox when the car hit her. The crash occurred around 5:13 p.m.

Lindemer was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with life-threatening injuries. She died at the hospital a short time later.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old Prairie Farm woman, and her passenger were not injured.

The incident remains under investigation, but Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said it appears to be a “tragic accident.”