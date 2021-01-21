63-year-old woman with memory issues missing in Minneapolis

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Alpha Lyons, 63, was last seen on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of North 6th Street. Police say she frequents the area of Cub Foods on West Broadway Avenue in North Minneapolis.

Lyons has memory issues and is prone to having seizures.

Lyons was last known to be wearing a camouflage jogging outfit with a black jacket over the top. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with short black and gray hair that is patchy in some areas. She has a scar over her right eye.

Anyone who sees Lyons is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Menne at 612-673-2814.