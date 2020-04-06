$6.2 million in $1,000 grants now available to qualified Minnesota veterans

The state of Minnesota is offering grant money to veterans who qualify for financial assistance due to COVID-19.

The financial assistance grants are part of $6.2 million in total funding included in the $330 million COVID-19 response package passed by the legislature and signed into law late last month.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is now accepting applications for the grants, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.

The $1,000 grants are intended for veterans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic. They come in the form of Disaster Relief Grants or Special Needs Grants.

“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” said Governor Walz. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”

Eligible applicants must be:

A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447; A Minnesota resident, and; Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.

To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant:

Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us OR apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.

To apply for the Special Needs Grant:

Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.

To identify or contact your local CVSO, visit MACVSO.org. For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.