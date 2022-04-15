56-year-old man stabbed in Minneapolis Friday, police say

Police say a 56-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed near downtown Minneapolis Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 2:47 p.m. near the 1300 block of Linden Avenue. Early investigations indicate that two men, who knew each other, had a verbal altercation that led to a stabbing. Police found the man who was stabbed at 8th and Hennepin, where he walked after it happened, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital with a "potentially life-threatening injury."

The other man involved in the stabbing is cooperating with investigators, MPD says.

