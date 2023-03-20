Expand / Collapse search
50 years since John Deeny, 19, went missing in Minnesota

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 9
article

John Deeny has been missing for 50 years. (Minnesota BCA)

(FOX 9) - It's been 50 years since 19-year-old John Deeny left his home in Janesville, Minnesota, and was never heard from again

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted about Deeny's disappearance on Monday, the anniversary of his March 20, 1973, disappearance. 

The BCA said it hasn't "given up hope of finding out what happened to John."

Few details are available in his case. He is described as having brown hair, being 5-foot-8, and would be 69 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCA tip line at 877-996-6222.