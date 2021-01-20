5 Minneapolis Police officers fired weapons in shooting that injured man

article

Three Minneapolis Police officers shot their firearms and two others used less than lethal rounds during a police shooting that injured a 36-year-old man last week.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the officers have been put on standard administrative leave.

The officers were identified as the following:

Officer Felix Alvarado has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for four years. He discharged his firearm.

Officer Cory Krautkramer has been with the department for seven years. He discharged his firearm.

Officer Aaron Pearson has been with the department for seven years. He fired less lethal impact rounds.

Officer Kyle Pond has been with the department for seven years. He discharged his firearm.

Officer Nathan Sundberg has been with the department for seven years. He fired less lethal impact rounds.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14. Officers located a person who a caller said was pointing a gun at them. The officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver led them on a low-speed chase in the area of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North.

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire and the suspect, who was later charged with three counts of first degree assault, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, Zedrick Cooper, is currently in custody.

The Minnesota BCA says it is reviewing body camera footage of the shooting and will review dash camera footage as well.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will review the case after the investigation is over.