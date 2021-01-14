Suspect injured in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis police

Police say a suspect was injured during an exchange of gunfire with officers in Minneapolis early Thursday morning.

At 8:22 a.m., someone called 911 to report that someone was pointing a gun at them in the area of Logan Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder. Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle based on the description provided by the 911 caller and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled and a low-speed chase ensued. The vehicle crashed a few minutes later near Lowry Avenue North and Vincent Avenue North.

A large police presence in the area of Dowling Avenue North and Vincent Avenue North in Minneapolis. (Bill Keller / FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Once it slowed, officers transitioned to using non-lethal weapons, Elder said.

The suspect was taken into custody and was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Weapons were visible in the suspect vehicle, according to Elder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to investigate the incident. More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.