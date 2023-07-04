Expand / Collapse search

4th of July forecast: Strong storms possible later this evening

By Fox 9 Staff
A level two risk covers most of the state, with storms possible this afternoon and this evening.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fireworks might not be the only thing to watch the skies for on the Fourth. A couple rounds of storms will roll through the state Tuesday, with the first one likely staying north of the metro making for a wet start to the day in the Brainerd Lakes Region. 

Then another round will likely come through the metro this afternoon or in the early evening hours.  

Minnesota is under a Level 2 Risk, so storms could bring the chance for hail. 

The good news is after the storms clear out, Wednesday will be much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.  