4th of July forecast: Strong storms possible later this evening

Fireworks might not be the only thing to watch the skies for on the Fourth. A couple rounds of storms will roll through the state Tuesday, with the first one likely staying north of the metro making for a wet start to the day in the Brainerd Lakes Region.

Then another round will likely come through the metro this afternoon or in the early evening hours.

Minnesota is under a Level 2 Risk, so storms could bring the chance for hail.

The good news is after the storms clear out, Wednesday will be much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.