Rain delays 4th of July parades, second round of storms expected tonight

A series of morning storms that were short-lived throughout the Twin Cities delayed several 4th of July parade start times, and more rain and winds is expected tonight.

Originally scheduled for 10 a.m., the Edina parade began just before 12 p.m. for those who stuck it out to observe the annual celebration sponsored by the Edina Community Foundation.

"Thank you to everyone who stuck it out and helped us have a great parade despite a stormy start," said a post from the City of Edina Facebook page.

The community of Excelsior also experienced delays as well, with its parade being pushed back by 30 minutes.

The delays might not end there either, as several communities throughout the Twin Cities will need to monitor the weather radar, or the FOX 9 weather app, for the possibility of evening storms.