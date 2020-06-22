4 injured in shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis

article

Four people were injured in a shooting in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis Monday afternoon, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of N Morgan Avenue, where they learned four people had been shot. One person is in critical but stable condition, two others suffered non-life threatening injuries and one person's condition is unknown at this time. Three people self-transported to area hospitals, while one was taken by ambulance.

Elder says investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

This shooting follows a weekend of violent crime in Minneapolis, which included a shooting which injured 11 and left one dead in Uptown.