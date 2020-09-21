36 cats rescued from overcrowded Bloomington home, will soon be available for adoption

article

Three dozen cats and kittens will soon be available for adoption at the Animal Humane Society after they were removed from an overcrowded home in Bloomington, Minnesota.

AHS said the cats belonged to a woman who had become overwhelmed by the number of animals in her home. AHS’s humane investigations team assisted the Bloomington Police Department with the release of the cats. Bloomington Animal Control then transferred the 36 cats to AHS for evaluation and medical care.

The cats range in age from one month to two years old. AHS said the cats are underweight and in need of treatment, but are relatively healthy and friendly.

Three litters of kittens are currently in foster care until they can be weaned and sterilized. The other cats will be available for adoption once AHS’s veterinary and behavioral staff have examined and spayed or neutered them.

AHS said they have had an influx adult cats recently who are looking for their forever homes. Visit their website to see all the cats available for adoption.

A humane investigations agent is working with the police department and the property owner to address the needs of any other remaining cats on the property.

