3 Minneapolis residents sue city over police ballot question

Three Minneapolis residents are now suing the city over a ballot question on how to change policing.

In the lawsuit filed Monday by former city council member Don Samuels, his wife Sondra Samuels and Bruce Dachie argue the language approved by city officials is misleading and fails to inform voters about the key aspects of the proposal.

In the November election, voters will be asked whether to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a public safety department that will employ licensed police officers.

FOX 9 has reached out to the city attorney's office for a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said they support the proposal on the ballot. They both live in Minneapolis.

In a statement, Ellison said "communities across Minneapolis need and want the possibility for reform and accountability. This year, the residents of Minneapolis have asked for and can take that first step of action on the ballot."

Last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar—who lives in Minneapolis—Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Angie Craig said they oppose the ballot question.