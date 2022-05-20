3 men dead in separate shootings overnight in St. Paul

St. Paul saw a violent night as three people were killed in three separate shootings over the course of hours.

Calls for the first shooting came in at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Maryland Avenue, west of Rice Street.

In that shooting, police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots fired. When police got to the scene, they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Maryland and Matilda Street.

Police attempted to revive the victim with CPR but say he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Second death

Less than two hours later, around 12:15 a.m., St. Paul police were called to the Frogtown neighborhood for the report of a man shot in a car at Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street.

At the scene, police say they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was rushed to Regions Hospital where he died about three hours later.

Police say they have taken a 28-year-old woman into custody. She is being held at Ramsey County Jail. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Third death

Calls for the third shooting came in at around 4:30 a.m. for shots fired on the Green Line Central Station platform in downtown St. Paul.

When police pulled up, they found a man who had been shot and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been underway for much of the morning. As of 7 a.m., trains are not stopping in downtown St. Paul. Metro Transit says trains are still running in other areas but there may be some delays.

Police are still looking for the suspect.