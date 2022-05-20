Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
13
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

3 men dead in separate shootings overnight in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:10AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Police investigate 3 homicides overnight in St. Paul

Three shootings overnight left three people dead over the course of hours in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul saw a violent night as three people were killed in three separate shootings over the course of hours.

Calls for the first shooting came in at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Maryland Avenue, west of Rice Street.

In that shooting, police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots fired. When police got to the scene, they found a man lying in the street near the intersection of Maryland and Matilda Street.

Police attempted to revive the victim with CPR but say he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.

Second death

Less than two hours later, around 12:15 a.m., St. Paul police were called to the Frogtown neighborhood for the report of a man shot in a car at Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street.

At the scene, police say they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was rushed to Regions Hospital where he died about three hours later.

Police say they have taken a 28-year-old woman into custody. She is being held at Ramsey County Jail. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Third death

Calls for the third shooting came in at around 4:30 a.m. for shots fired on the Green Line Central Station platform in downtown St. Paul.

When police pulled up, they found a man who had been shot and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been underway for much of the morning. As of 7 a.m., trains are not stopping in downtown St. Paul. Metro Transit says trains are still running in other areas but there may be some delays.

Police are still looking for the suspect.