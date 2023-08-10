3 juveniles arrested following shooting at light rail station

More than a month after a shooting near a light rail platform in Minneapolis, three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the death of one man.

On July 3, Minneapolis police responded to East Franklin and Cedar Avenue South for reports of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Responding officers found an adult man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, and another adult man with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. On July 25, Dovonta Aarmon Norman, died from his injuries.

After the shooting, three minors, a 17-year-old and two 14-year-olds, were taken into custody, with one of the 14-year-olds being charged, but not the others. Police have since arrested all three with charges pending.

Preliminary information from a police investigation indicates that the shooting may have been a result of an altercation with other adult males who had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.