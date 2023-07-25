Man dies weeks after being shot near Minneapolis light rail platform

article

Three weeks after a shooting near a light rail platform in Minneapolis, the victim has died from his injuries, police report.

On July 3, Minneapolis police responded to East Franklin and Cedar Avenue South for reports of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot, with one suffering life-threatening injuries. Both men were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. In an update, police say the victim with the more serious injuries died Tuesday.

Officers said some type of altercation preceded shots being fired.

After the shooting, three minors, two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody.

Only one of the 14-year-olds was charged with assault. But, police say they are now working to upgrade those charges.