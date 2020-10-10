3 injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

article

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m., officers were in the area of 5th and Hennepin when they heard shots fired on the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.

Officers ran toward the area and found two men suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A third man was found on the LRT platform, suffering from a graze wound. He was arrested and taken into custody.