3 charged after altercation outside Duluth bar leaves woman fatally stabbed

article

Three men have been charged after an altercation outside a Duluth bar left a woman fatally stabbed.

The first man, 34-year-old Darrius Plummer, is charged with one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony for allegedly stabbing the woman outside the bar, court documents said.

READ MORE: Woman dies after being stabbed in Duluth

Kimonte Cadge, 26, was charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly chased down Plummer after the stabbing and "pistol-whipped" him, the charges say. Cadge also reportedly fired his gun once at Plummer.

The final man charged, Trayvon Walters, 26, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly fired shots in the direction of Plummer and Cadge.

According to court documents, on April 12, around 2:15 a.m., several people were gathered outside Spurs on First in Duluth. The victim was talking to a man outside the bar when Plummer saw them and told the man the victim "was not worth the trouble."

Court documents say Plummer is friends with the victim’s ex-boyfriend.

The victim and her friends then started arguing with Plummer, the charges said. Plummer was allegedly standing near the door of the bar holding a knife behind his back, saying he would "stick" anyone who would "run up on [him]."

The bouncer at the bar saw the two arguing and put his arm between the two to separate them. The bouncer repeatedly told Plummer to put the knife away, which he described to investigators as a 4–6-inch blade that seemed to be a "higher quality military knife or hunting style knife."

According to the complaint, the victim swung at Plummer but didn’t connect. Plummer then reached over the bouncer’s arm and swung down towards the victim’s neck.

The victim "did not react" and backed up and walked away, court documents said. The bouncer told investigators the victim collapsed about 15 seconds later. After the bouncer realized what had happened, he said to Plummer, "you f---ing stabbed her."

Plummer still had the knife in his hand, and when he saw the victim collapse, he fled the scene.

Cadge then ran after Plummer and allegedly pistol-whipped him, causing Plummer to fall down in the street, the charges said. The bouncer said he saw Cadge shoot once at Plummer.

According to the charges, the bouncer said as he was trying to get everyone back inside the bar, he heard more shots fired.

Video allegedly shows that Walters shot at least twice toward Plummer and Cadge, court documents said.

At 2:18 a.m., 911 was called. Once officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. According to court documents, her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Cadge went into an apartment building after the shooting and was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Walters left the scene in a car and authorities believe he is out of state. Plummer fled the scene on foot and hasn’t been found.

An arrest warrant has been put out for all three of the men charged.