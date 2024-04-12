Woman dies after being stabbed in Duluth

A woman is dead after being stabbed in the neck Friday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Officers say they responded to reports of the sound of gunshots and a possible stabbing in the 100 block of West 1st Street around 2:15 a.m.

They then found a woman with a stab wound to her neck. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say that a short time after the woman went to the hospital, a man with a gunshot wound arrived. That man reportedly left the hospital against medical advice. Police say they do not know if this man is related to the fatal stabbing.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (218)-730-5050.

Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert released a statement on the woman's death, saying, "I want to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim in today's early morning homicide. Any loss of life in our community is tragic, and loss of life as a result of violent crimes is unacceptable. Further, gun violence of any kind in our community is unacceptable. We have all the means at our disposal to find those responsible for this tragic incident and hold them accountable for their actions."

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa also shared a statement on the incident.

"The Duluth Police Department has been actively working on increasing safety measures to keep downtown Duluth safe. This includes increasing foot patrol and working with our businesses to ensure safety is all of our priority," Chief Ceynowa said. "Specifically, beginning in September of 2022 we made significant changes in our approach to the area of 1st Street and North 1st Avenue West. These changes resulted in a 53% reduction in violent crime between Quarter 4 2022 and Quarter 4 2023. DPD will continue to work with our business partners to address behaviors ib this area. We will not tolerate violence in our community."