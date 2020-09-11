2nd person charged with murder in Lino Lakes deadly shooting

A second person has been charged with murder in connection to the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man in a Lino Lakes, Minnesota home last month, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Madelyne Zielinski, 47, of Sandstone is now charged with second-degree-murder for the death of Karl Mitchell Henderson. Melissa's brother Nicholas Zielinksi, 43, of Hermantown was charged last week after DNA found on the gun linked him to the case.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 27 around 2:35 p.m., Lino Lakes police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive.

A man told police he had just returned home from grocery shopping when he saw an unfamiliar black SUV in the driveway. When he went inside, he found two people, a male and female, who he didn't know. He followed them outside and asked them what they were doing. The man, later identified as Nicholas Zielinski, replied, "Your son stole on me," and "I'll take you out too."

After Nicholas Zielinski and the female drove off, the man went back inside his home and found his son lying injured in his bedroom. First responders determined the son was shot in the abdomen and pronounced him dead at the scene.

After investigators used DNA to identify Nicholas Zielinksi, tipsters told them the unidentified female was likely Nicholas' sister, Melissa. Phone data showed both Zielinksis, who live in northern Minnesota, were in the Twin Cities on the day of the shooting. Text messages on Melissa's phone also stated she was "going to collect some money that's owed to me hopefully," and confirmed her brother was coming with her to "go muscle some money."

Investigators also learned that a friend of Melissa's was planning to buy the home she was living in to avoid her potential eviction. A closing was scheduled the day after the shooting. When he was informed hours before the closing that $4,000 was needed to close, Melissa unexpectedly gave him $3,000 in cash to offset the amount due.

Melissa had her first court appearance Friday. A judge set bail at $2 million.

Both Melissa and Nicholas face up to 40 years in prison. Both are in custody at the Anoka County Jail.